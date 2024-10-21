4th Engineer Battalion Patching Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940940" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 4th Engineer Battalion participate in their unit's Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion proudly don the Ivy patch during their official integration into the 4th Infantry Division, marking a new chapter in the unit's storied history. (U.S. Army videography by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)