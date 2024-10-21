The 4th Engineer Battalion participate in their unit's Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion proudly don the Ivy patch during their official integration into the 4th Infantry Division, marking a new chapter in the unit's storied history. (U.S. Army videography by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940940
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-ND131-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110636784
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Engineer Battalion Patching Ceremony, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS
