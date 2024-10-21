Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force Feature

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    The 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force highlights the operations performed during the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 21, 2024. The 563d PRTF conducted rescue and recovery operations in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission following the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940932
    VIRIN: 241021-F-NC038-6081
    Filename: DOD_110636444
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Davis-Monthan
    Hurricane Helene
    563d PRTF
    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

