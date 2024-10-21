Hurricane Helene 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force Feature

The 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force highlights the operations performed during the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 21, 2024. The 563d PRTF conducted rescue and recovery operations in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission following the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 19:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940932
|VIRIN:
|241021-F-NC038-6081
|Filename:
|DOD_110636444
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
