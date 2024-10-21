Hurricane Helene 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force highlights the operations performed during the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 21, 2024. The 563d PRTF conducted rescue and recovery operations in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission following the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)