    Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay sings the Marine's Hymn in Navajo

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay sings the Marine's Hymn in his native language, Navajo, at the 74th 5th Marine Division reunion on October 19, 2024, in San Antonio Texas. Thomas Begay is one of two remaining original Navajo Code Talkers that served during World War II. The Code Talkers played a pivotal role in the war by successfully coding over 800 messages and thwarting enemy interception.

    This work, Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay sings the Marine's Hymn in Navajo, by SSgt Ryanne Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navajo
    5th Marine Division
    Navajo Code Talker

