Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay sings the Marine's Hymn in Navajo

Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay sings the Marine's Hymn in his native language, Navajo, at the 74th 5th Marine Division reunion on October 19, 2024, in San Antonio Texas. Thomas Begay is one of two remaining original Navajo Code Talkers that served during World War II. The Code Talkers played a pivotal role in the war by successfully coding over 800 messages and thwarting enemy interception.