Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in a ticker tape parade in Maastricht, Netherlands on September 14, 2024. The parade was part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden which sought to liberate the Netherlands during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 17:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940929
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-KQ181-2254
|Filename:
|DOD_110636345
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MAASTRICHT, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Market Garden 80 Ticker Tape Parade, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
