    Market Garden 80 Ticker Tape Parade

    MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in a ticker tape parade in Maastricht, Netherlands on September 14, 2024. The parade was part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden which sought to liberate the Netherlands during World War II.

    Location: MAASTRICHT, NL

    Netherlands
    parade
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Market Garden 80

