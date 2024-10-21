Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WOTS - Broll Package 21 Oct 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a brief b-roll package of the warrant officer candidates strategizing for an exercise as part of their warrant officer training school program at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. October 21, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940928
    VIRIN: 231021-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110636321
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WOTS - Broll Package 21 Oct 24, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer Candidate
    Warrant Officer Training School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download