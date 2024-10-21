Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Commander Visits Sheppard AFB 2024

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Lt Gen Brian Robinson visited the 82d TRW and 80th FTW on October 17-18 2024 where he was briefed on Airmanship 200, Nukes/ Weapons training, Bracer Forge, and curriculum development.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940926
    VIRIN: 241021-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110636266
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    VIrtual Reality
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Air Education Training Command
    Airmanship 200
    Bracer Forge

