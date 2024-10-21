AETC Commander Visits Sheppard AFB 2024

Lt Gen Brian Robinson visited the 82d TRW and 80th FTW on October 17-18 2024 where he was briefed on Airmanship 200, Nukes/ Weapons training, Bracer Forge, and curriculum development.
|10.21.2024
|10.21.2024 16:26
|Video Productions
|940926
|241021-F-RR907-1001
|DOD_110636266
|00:01:31
|TEXAS, US
|1
|1
