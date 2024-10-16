Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Marine Corps Band Performs during the Halloween Concert at Little Hall (B-roll package)

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines from the Quantico Marine Corps Band perform at a Halloween concert on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2024. The concert was held to celebrate Halloween with the community of Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940921
    VIRIN: 241019-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110636110
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Halloween
    Concert
    band
    Quantico
    2024
    MCQB

