    US Coast Guard medevac from cruise ship Carnival Liberty

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a 30-year-old woman near Port Sulphur, Louisiana on October 20, 2024. The woman was medevaced from the Carnival Liberty after reporting appendicitis-like symptoms. (courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940920
    VIRIN: 241020-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110636028
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60 Jayhawk

