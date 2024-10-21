Hurricane Helene Relief Effort - Chimney Rock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) help support FEMA, the North Carolina National Guard and the citizens of Chimney Rock, N.C. on October 14, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) assisted in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



Interview with:



Staff Sgt. Kyle Clark

1-502, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)