Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Relief Effort - Chimney Rock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) help support FEMA, the North Carolina National Guard and the citizens of Chimney Rock, N.C. on October 14, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) assisted in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    Interview with:

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Clark
    1-502, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940919
    VIRIN: 241014-A-KQ181-8922
    Filename: DOD_110635996
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Relief Effort - Chimney Rock, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download