Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, familiarize themselves with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Humvee, and Stryker, Sept. 18, 2024, at Fort Moore's Lee Field.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940898
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-UX237-3387
|Filename:
|DOD_110635654
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mounted Platform Training, by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.