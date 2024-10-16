Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mounted Platform Training

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Toygar Ayla 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, familiarize themselves with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Humvee, and Stryker, Sept. 18, 2024, at Fort Moore's Lee Field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940898
    VIRIN: 240918-A-UX237-3387
    Filename: DOD_110635654
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mounted Platform Training, by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

