    1st Cavalry Division participates in a 12-mile ruck for E3B in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division and 4th Infantry Division alongside Polish Army soldiers complete a 12-mile ruck march during Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualifications near Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Oct. 18, 2024. The E3B qualifications combined Expert Infantry, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges into one mass event as of 2021, and it is the first time this event has been held in Poland since its revision. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940889
    VIRIN: 241018-A-CK796-1001
    PIN: 948945
    Filename: DOD_110635546
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division participates in a 12-mile ruck for E3B in Poland, by PFC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, Live the Legend, First Team, NATO

