Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division and 4th Infantry Division alongside Polish Army soldiers complete a 12-mile ruck march during Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualifications near Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Oct. 18, 2024. The E3B qualifications combined Expert Infantry, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges into one mass event as of 2021, and it is the first time this event has been held in Poland since its revision. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940889
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-CK796-1001
|PIN:
|948945
|Filename:
|DOD_110635546
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Cavalry Division participates in a 12-mile ruck for E3B in Poland, by PFC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.