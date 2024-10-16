1st Cavalry Division participates in a 12-mile ruck for E3B in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940889" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division and 4th Infantry Division alongside Polish Army soldiers complete a 12-mile ruck march during Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualifications near Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Oct. 18, 2024. The E3B qualifications combined Expert Infantry, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges into one mass event as of 2021, and it is the first time this event has been held in Poland since its revision. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hector Blanco)