176th Wing maintainers maintain HC-130J Combat King II fuel tank

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens and Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Alaska Air National Guard maintainer Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing conduct annual training and inspect the fuel tank of a HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 16, 2024. The 211th Rescue Squadron operates four HC-130J Combat King II aircraft in support of the 176th Wing's rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Julia Lebens and Shelimar Rivera-Rosado)

    TAGS

    Alaska
    maintainer
    rescue squadron
    HC130J Hercules

