176th Wing maintainers maintain HC-130J Combat King II fuel tank

Alaska Air National Guard maintainer Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing conduct annual training and inspect the fuel tank of a HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 16, 2024. The 211th Rescue Squadron operates four HC-130J Combat King II aircraft in support of the 176th Wing's rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Julia Lebens and Shelimar Rivera-Rosado)
