2nd Freedom Brigade Cadets Compete in the Rigorous 2024 Ranger Challenge Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadets Maximilian Rzymski from Hofstra University, Jacob True from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and Natan Blumberg from Rutgers University share their experiences and challenges during the annual Ranger Challenge competition for the Second Freedom Brigade. Cadets from over 48 universities across the Northeast converged at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, October 18-20, 2024, to demonstrate their physical fitness and technical expertise in more than ten graded and timed events. This year's theme, "Rigor," required cadets to confront both the physical and mental challenges presented by the events. The top two teams from this competition will advance to the Sandhurst Competition, scheduled for Spring 2025 at West Point, New York.



Additional Footage Provided by: Spc. Seth Cohen, Cdt. Michael Detres (Hofstra)