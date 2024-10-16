Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Freedom Brigade Cadets Compete in the Rigorous 2024 Ranger Challenge Competition

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Cadets Maximilian Rzymski from Hofstra University, Jacob True from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and Natan Blumberg from Rutgers University share their experiences and challenges during the annual Ranger Challenge competition for the Second Freedom Brigade. Cadets from over 48 universities across the Northeast converged at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, October 18-20, 2024, to demonstrate their physical fitness and technical expertise in more than ten graded and timed events. This year's theme, "Rigor," required cadets to confront both the physical and mental challenges presented by the events. The top two teams from this competition will advance to the Sandhurst Competition, scheduled for Spring 2025 at West Point, New York.

    Additional Footage Provided by: Spc. Seth Cohen, Cdt. Michael Detres (Hofstra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 15:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940885
    VIRIN: 241020-A-LO506-9324
    Filename: DOD_110635398
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Freedom Brigade Cadets Compete in the Rigorous 2024 Ranger Challenge Competition, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #RC #Ranger #ROTC #Cadets #CadetCommand #Competiion #RangerChallenge #2024 #FortDix #Sandhurst #Rigo

