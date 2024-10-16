Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Gloria Kobayashi serves the military at the Shogun Warrior Restaurant

    JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Gloria Kobayashi has spent almost two decades serving the military at Camp Zama's Shogun Warrior Restaurant and loves it! As Kitchen Police, Gloria protects the Soldiers and Civilians who eat at the Warrior Restaurant by maintaining high cleanliness and sanitation standards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940872
    VIRIN: 241021-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110635256
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Gloria Kobayashi serves the military at the Shogun Warrior Restaurant, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    food service
    Army food
    warrior restaurant
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Kitchen Police

