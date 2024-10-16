U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division trains Polish Cadets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force Pegasus Troopers train Polish cadets during the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Junior Training Camp at the Jana Wendy Shooting Training Center of the National Forest Service, near Tuchola, Poland, Oct. 7-10, 2024. The camp honors the legacy of Staff Sgt. Ollis, an American Soldier who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan in 2013 to save a Polish Soldier, fostering leadership and resilience in its young participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston)