    U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division trains Polish Cadets

    TUCHOLA, POLAND

    10.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Task Force Pegasus Troopers train Polish cadets during the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Junior Training Camp at the Jana Wendy Shooting Training Center of the National Forest Service, near Tuchola, Poland, Oct. 7-10, 2024. The camp honors the legacy of Staff Sgt. Ollis, an American Soldier who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan in 2013 to save a Polish Soldier, fostering leadership and resilience in its young participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TUCHOLA, PL

    NATO
    Honor
    Training
    Stronger Together
    target_news_europe
    USAEURAF

