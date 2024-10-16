U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division trains Polish Cadets

Task Force Pegasus Troopers train Polish cadets during the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Junior Training Camp at the Jana Wendy Shooting Training Center of the National Forest Service, near Tuchola, Poland, Oct. 7-10, 2024. The camp honors the legacy of Staff Sgt. Ollis, an American Soldier who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan in 2013 to save a Polish Soldier, fostering leadership and resilience in its young participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston)
