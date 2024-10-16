Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Retiree Appreciation Day 2024

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    About 300 retirees gathered at the Sadowski Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Oct. 18, to celebrate Retiree Appreciation Day.

    The Fort Knox Retiree Council hosted its annual Retiree Appreciation Day event offering flu vaccinations, medical screenings, various community vendors and door prizes.

    For more content from the Fort Knox News, visit army.mil/knox.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Army
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Fort Knox Retiree Council

