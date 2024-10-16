About 300 retirees gathered at the Sadowski Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Oct. 18, to celebrate Retiree Appreciation Day.
The Fort Knox Retiree Council hosted its annual Retiree Appreciation Day event offering flu vaccinations, medical screenings, various community vendors and door prizes.
For more content from the Fort Knox News, visit army.mil/knox.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940851
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-GF376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110634966
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Knox Retiree Appreciation Day 2024, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
