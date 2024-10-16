Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Task Force Wagonmaster Troopers participate in a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Powdiz, Poland, Oct. 18-19, 2024. The Spur Ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units which is designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, testing the expertise, perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940848
    VIRIN: 241019-A-XN888-4992
    Filename: DOD_110634901
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    Spur Ride
    Cavalry
    Esprit-de-corps
    target_news_europe
    USAEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download