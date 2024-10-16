Task Force Wagonmaster Troopers participate in a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Powdiz, Poland, Oct. 18-19, 2024. The Spur Ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units which is designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, testing the expertise, perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940848
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-XN888-4992
|Filename:
|DOD_110634901
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.