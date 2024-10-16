Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ombudsmen Appreciation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    During the month of September we celebrate and recognize Command Ombudsmen across the Navy with this year marking 54 years of dedicated service and assistance to Navy families. The Command Ombudsman is an official volunteer who serves as a liaison between the command and command families who provide information and referral to assist command families with concerns, crises, or issues.

    In this video we had the pleasure to speak to Amy Scherer, Command Ombudsman NSWC Dahlgren, Tiffany Dunlap, Ombudsman Navy Reserve Center Baltimore, and Shannon LaBarbera, Command Ombudsman Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command as they shared their perspectives on being a Command Ombudsman. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 08:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 940847
    VIRIN: 240925-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634896
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsmen Appreciation, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Ombudsmen
    2024
    Ombudsmen Appreciation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download