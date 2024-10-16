Ombudsmen Appreciation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the month of September we celebrate and recognize Command Ombudsmen across the Navy with this year marking 54 years of dedicated service and assistance to Navy families. The Command Ombudsman is an official volunteer who serves as a liaison between the command and command families who provide information and referral to assist command families with concerns, crises, or issues.



In this video we had the pleasure to speak to Amy Scherer, Command Ombudsman NSWC Dahlgren, Tiffany Dunlap, Ombudsman Navy Reserve Center Baltimore, and Shannon LaBarbera, Command Ombudsman Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command as they shared their perspectives on being a Command Ombudsman. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)