U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade pay respects in a remembrance ceremony to commemorate the loss of two fallen aviators at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 19, 2024. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Breneman and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Terry Thomas paid the ultimate sacrifice when their helicopter crashed during a night gunnery training exercise at GTA on Sep. 19, 2006. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940846
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110634833
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.