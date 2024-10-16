Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade pay respects in a remembrance ceremony to commemorate the loss of two fallen aviators at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 19, 2024. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Breneman and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Terry Thomas paid the ultimate sacrifice when their helicopter crashed during a night gunnery training exercise at GTA on Sep. 19, 2006. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 07:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940846
    VIRIN: 240919-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634833
    Length: 00:12:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download