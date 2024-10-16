U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force conduct a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 8, 2024. During the ceremony, command of USFJ and 5AF formally transferred to Lt. Gen. Jost, who now serves as the senior U.S. military representative in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
