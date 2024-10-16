Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force conduct a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 8, 2024. During the ceremony, command of USFJ and 5AF formally transferred to Lt. Gen. Jost, who now serves as the senior U.S. military representative in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940832
    VIRIN: 241008-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634617
    Length: 01:00:47
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Change of Command Ceremony, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    usfj
    5th Air Force
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download