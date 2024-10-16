U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force conduct a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 8, 2024. During the ceremony, command of USFJ and 5AF formally transferred to Lt. Gen. Jost, who now serves as the senior U.S. military representative in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)