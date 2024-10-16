U.S. Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speaks about his experiences as a service member and firefighter at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. Morrison and his teammates uphold high standards and tight teambuilding to ensure they remain high-performing firefighters in service of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 01:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940825
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110634576
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter at Kadena Air Base; never work a day in your life, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.