    Firefighter at Kadena Air Base; never work a day in your life

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speaks about his experiences as a service member and firefighter at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. Morrison and his teammates uphold high standards and tight teambuilding to ensure they remain high-performing firefighters in service of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940825
    VIRIN: 241010-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634576
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    This work, Firefighter at Kadena Air Base; never work a day in your life, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Forces Network
    18th Wing
    Defense Media Activity
    18 CES
    fire response
    American Forces Network-Pacific

