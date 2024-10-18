Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: October 18, 2024

    JAPAN

    10.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and flew in formation over Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan; a KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 203rd air refueling squadron provided air refueling to a C-17 Globemaster III and F-22 Raptors over the skies of Hawaii; and U.S. Marines, all combat engineers with battalion landing team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a demolition range to sustain readiness by improving individual skills with manufactured and constructed charges for the purposes of mobility and counter mobility in Okinawa, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 20:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940820
    VIRIN: 241018-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634400
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: October 18, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    indo-pacific
    indopacom

