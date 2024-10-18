Pacific News: October 18, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and flew in formation over Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan; a KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 203rd air refueling squadron provided air refueling to a C-17 Globemaster III and F-22 Raptors over the skies of Hawaii; and U.S. Marines, all combat engineers with battalion landing team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a demolition range to sustain readiness by improving individual skills with manufactured and constructed charges for the purposes of mobility and counter mobility in Okinawa, Japan.