CMSAF David Flosi visits Yokota Air Base to talk about the importance of U.S. Airmen in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 20:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940819
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110634399
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF David Flosi visits Yokota Air Base, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.