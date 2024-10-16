Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz, the outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Daley, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2024. Bushatz served the 1-297th IN BN for two years and was responsible for commanding the battalion through a Joint Center Training Center rotation and deployment to Kuwait.
(Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940817
|VIRIN:
|241019-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110634389
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.