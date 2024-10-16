AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz, the outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Daley, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2024. Bushatz served the 1-297th IN BN for two years and was responsible for commanding the battalion through a Joint Center Training Center rotation and deployment to Kuwait.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940817
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634389
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

