AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz, the outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Daley, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2024. Bushatz served the 1-297th IN BN for two years and was responsible for commanding the battalion through a Joint Center Training Center rotation and deployment to Kuwait.



(Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)