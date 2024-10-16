Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard's 1-186 Infantry Mobilizes for Egypt Peacekeeping Mission

    ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage captures the mobilization ceremony for the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment at Southern Oregon University's Raider Stadium in Ashland, Oregon, on Oct. 20, 2024. Shots include approximately 205 Citizen-Soldiers in formation, families and community members in the stands, and speakers at the podium. Lt. Col. Josh Rapp, current commander of the 1-186 Infantry, and Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, deliver speeches. The footage showcases the unit preparing for their deployment to Egypt as part of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) mission.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    MFO
    ORARNG
    1-186 IN BN
    Ashland Ore.

