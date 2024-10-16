Oregon Guard's 1-186 Infantry Mobilizes for Egypt Peacekeeping Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage captures the mobilization ceremony for the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment at Southern Oregon University's Raider Stadium in Ashland, Oregon, on Oct. 20, 2024. Shots include approximately 205 Citizen-Soldiers in formation, families and community members in the stands, and speakers at the podium. Lt. Col. Josh Rapp, current commander of the 1-186 Infantry, and Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, deliver speeches. The footage showcases the unit preparing for their deployment to Egypt as part of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) mission.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)