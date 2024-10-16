The USACE Blue Roof Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Matt Westcoff, Deputy District Commander, Jacksonville District walks us through the procedures of requesting a Blue Roof. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Operation Blue Roof provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced blue sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. Getting eyes on the damage is a vital step in the process of this free service paid for by FEMA. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)



Attention: Florida Residents: If your home was damaged by Hurricane #Milton, Operation Blue Roof can help with free temporary roof repairs! The Corps of Engineers is working to provide eligible homeowners with fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting for damaged roofs.



Here’s how to sign up:

Visit: Blueroof.gov

Call:888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258)

This service is available in 25 countries, including Brevard, Citrus, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, and more. The initial sign-up period ends Nov. 5. This temporary fix can help give you peace of mind as you work toward permanent repairs.