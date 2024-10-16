The USACE Blue Roof Mission

Maj. Matt Westcoff, Deputy District Commander, Jacksonville District walks us through the procedures of requesting a Blue Roof. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Operation Blue Roof provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced blue sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. Getting eyes on the damage is a vital step in the process of this free service paid for by FEMA. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)
Attention: Florida Residents: If your home was damaged by Hurricane #Milton, Operation Blue Roof can help with free temporary roof repairs! The Corps of Engineers is working to provide eligible homeowners with fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting for damaged roofs.
Here’s how to sign up:
Visit: Blueroof.gov
Call:888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258)
This service is available in 25 countries, including Brevard, Citrus, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, and more. The initial sign-up period ends Nov. 5. This temporary fix can help give you peace of mind as you work toward permanent repairs.
|10.19.2024
|10.20.2024 15:25
|Package
|940808
|241019-A-BO243-5001
|DOD_110634061
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
