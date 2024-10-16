U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with RQ-28 short range reconnaissance quadcopters during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024. Instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute led the training, where Soldiers gained the most up-to-date knowledge and readiness with these drones. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940805
|VIRIN:
|241019-Z-JA962-1032
|PIN:
|1032
|Filename:
|DOD_110634029
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drone Aerial System Operator Training, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap