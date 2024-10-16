video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nevada Adjutant General Change of Command ceremony at the Reno Ballroom in downtown Reno, Nev. on Oct. 19th, 2024. Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry relinquished command to Brig. Gen. D. Rodger "Dan" Waters during the ceremony. Rodgers is the first Army Adjutant General for the State of Nevada in 45 years. The Nevada Guard includes more than 3,300 Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard and 1,100 Airmen in the Nevada Air National Guard. Waters is the 31st Adjutant General in Nevada Guard history; the Nevada Guard traces its history to 1861 -- three years before the Silver State attained statehood in 1864.