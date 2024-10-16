Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Nevada Adjutant General Change of Command ceremony at the Reno Ballroom in downtown Reno, Nev. on Oct. 19th, 2024. Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry relinquished command to Brig. Gen. D. Rodger "Dan" Waters during the ceremony. Rodgers is the first Army Adjutant General for the State of Nevada in 45 years. The Nevada Guard includes more than 3,300 Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard and 1,100 Airmen in the Nevada Air National Guard. Waters is the 31st Adjutant General in Nevada Guard history; the Nevada Guard traces its history to 1861 -- three years before the Silver State attained statehood in 1864.

    Change of Command
    Nevada National Guard
    Adjutant
    Ondra Berry
    Dan Waters

