Drone Aerial System Operator Training

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with RQ-28 short range reconnaissance quadcopters during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024. Instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute led the training, where Soldiers gained the most up-to-date knowledge and readiness with these drones. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Annie M. Riley)