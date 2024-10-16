Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from Wassaw Sound, Georgia

    WASSAW SOUND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescue crew medevacs a 33-year-old man in Wassaw Sound, Georgia, Oct. 19,2024. The man attempted to unground his recreational vessel and made contact with the propeller. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transferred the man to Savannah Memorial for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Hunter Shortly)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940797
    VIRIN: 241019-G-G0107-1005
    Filename: DOD_110633985
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WASSAW SOUND, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard SAR USCG MH-65 Air Station Savannah

