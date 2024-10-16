Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Aerial System Operator Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with RQ-28 short range reconnaissance quadcopters during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024. Instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute led the training, where Soldiers gained the most up-to-date knowledge and readiness with these drones. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Annie M. Riley)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    Army National Guard

    Drone

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    1st Battalion
    Drone
    166th Regiment Regional Training Institute
    RQ-28A quadcopters

