Charlotte County, Fla. (Oct. 18, 2024) - B-Roll footage of a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center after Hurricane Milton.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940788
|VIRIN:
|241018-O-AB413-5754
|Filename:
|DOD_110633859
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlotte County, Florida, Disaster Recovery Center, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.