Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-SEA Marines Support HADR Efforts in Northern Luzon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia; 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force; and III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, load MV-22 Osprey’s attached to the 15th MEU at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I Marine Expeditionary Force presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 06:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940786
    VIRIN: 241018-M-DC769-1001
    Filename: DOD_110633759
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Support HADR Efforts in Northern Luzon, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    MRFSEA
    Typhoon Julian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download