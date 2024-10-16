Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Relief Efforts Continue In North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Damilola Awe 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard provide humanitarian aid to the local community in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2024. As a part of the homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and support FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna, Spc. Damilola Awe and Pfc. Christopher Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940782
    VIRIN: 241019-A-NO397-8051
    Filename: DOD_110633527
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Relief Efforts Continue In North Carolina, by SPC Damilola Awe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    24DODHURRICANE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download