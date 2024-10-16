Hurricane Relief Efforts Continue In North Carolina

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard provide humanitarian aid to the local community in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2024. As a part of the homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and support FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna, Spc. Damilola Awe and Pfc. Christopher Hall)
