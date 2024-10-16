Members of the community gather with Marines and their families to participate in the Boot Camp Challenge at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 19, 2024. For the past 21 years the Boot Camp Challenge has offered the public a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a future Marine. Guided by drill instructors, they tackled a three-mile obstacle course similar to what recruits would experience during training, observe performances, and receive information related to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux, Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940779
|VIRIN:
|241019-M-KF421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110633513
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Boot Camp Challenge 2024 reel, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, CWO2 Eric Laclair and LCpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
