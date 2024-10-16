Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boot Camp Challenge 2024 reel

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair and Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    Members of the community gather with Marines and their families to participate in the Boot Camp Challenge at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 19, 2024. For the past 21 years the Boot Camp Challenge has offered the public a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a future Marine. Guided by drill instructors, they tackled a three-mile obstacle course similar to what recruits would experience during training, observe performances, and receive information related to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux, Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940779
    VIRIN: 241019-M-KF421-1001
    Filename: DOD_110633513
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boot Camp Challenge 2024 reel, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, CWO2 Eric Laclair and LCpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

