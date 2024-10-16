Boot Camp Challenge 2024 reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the community gather with Marines and their families to participate in the Boot Camp Challenge at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 19, 2024. For the past 21 years the Boot Camp Challenge has offered the public a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a future Marine. Guided by drill instructors, they tackled a three-mile obstacle course similar to what recruits would experience during training, observe performances, and receive information related to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux, Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair)