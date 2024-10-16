Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute into Bridge Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Point of video from Staff Sgt. Class Justin Drake as he flies with Sgt. 1st Class Michael Health for an advanced parachute maneuver at Bridge Day on 19 October 2024. The jump was part a demo performed during the Bridge Day events at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, W. Va. by the U.S. Army Parachute Team. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin Drake)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940776
    VIRIN: 241019-A-id671-4820
    Filename: DOD_110633503
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute into Bridge Day, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Skydiving
    West Virginia
    Army
    Bridge Day
    New River Gorge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download