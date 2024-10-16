Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truck crosses North Fork of the Catawba River from Hurricane Helene damage

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A truck crossing a creek under a severely damaged bridge over the North Fork of the Catawba River in Marion, North Carolina, is shown following Hurricane Helene, October 19, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams are assessing the damage as part of preparations to install temporary water waste facilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Travis England)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 17:30
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Truck crosses North Fork of the Catawba River from Hurricane Helene damage, by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Helene
    helene24
    HeleneUSACE

