Truck crosses North Fork of the Catawba River from Hurricane Helene damage

A truck crossing a creek under a severely damaged bridge over the North Fork of the Catawba River in Marion, North Carolina, is shown following Hurricane Helene, October 19, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams are assessing the damage as part of preparations to install temporary water waste facilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940771
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-XJ146-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110633324
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
