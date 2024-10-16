B-Roll: MRF-SEA Marines and Sailors conduct CBRN Subject Matter Expert Exchanges at The Basic School during Sama Sama 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia lead a fires and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense subject matter expert exchange to Philippine Marines with The Basic School during Exercise Sama Sama 2024, at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)