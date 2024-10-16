Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wastewater team provides assistance in Linville, North Carolina

    LINVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Steve Dahl with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water/wastewater team discusses the plan to assist a wastewater facility in Linville, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 06:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940765
    VIRIN: 241018-A-PA223-5267
    Filename: DOD_110632947
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LINVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    emergency operations
    wastewater
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

