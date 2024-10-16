The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 15th Command Sgt. Maj. discusses the coordinated Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 05:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|940764
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-PA223-7027
|Filename:
|DOD_110632929
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE CSM discusses Hurricane Helene response efforts, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.