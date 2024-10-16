Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines at Fort Indiantown Gap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, perform a fire and move weapons exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024. The exercise is a part of a new Marine Corps training standard called the Infantry Marksmanship Training Program that aims to improve Marines lethality in combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940755
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-JA962-3343
    Filename: DOD_110632731
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    New York
    Army Reserve
    Marines
    Training
    Harrisburg
    25th Marines Regiment
    Tags: Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download