    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps continue efforts on search and rescue operations in Swannanoa

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps continue efforts on search and rescue operations in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. As part of its Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides support to civil authorities following natural disasters when authorized by the Secretary of Defense. The Defense Department’s coordinated response with interagency partners highlights national capabilities, readiness, and response efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940742
    VIRIN: 241018-A-CN766-3652
    Filename: DOD_110632565
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps continue efforts on search and rescue operations in Swannanoa, by SGT Dominic Acuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USNORTHCOM
    #HurricaneHelene
    #WeHaveTheWatch
    #24DODhurricane
    #FEMA
    #ARNorth

