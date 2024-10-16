U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps continue efforts on search and rescue operations in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. As part of its Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides support to civil authorities following natural disasters when authorized by the Secretary of Defense. The Defense Department’s coordinated response with interagency partners highlights national capabilities, readiness, and response efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna)
10.18.2024
10.18.2024
B-Roll
940742
241018-A-CN766-3652
DOD_110632565
00:01:58
NORTH CAROLINA, US
0
0
