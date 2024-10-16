Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Warriors at 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Matthew Irish 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Wounded Warriors take off from the start line at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler,The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940737
    VIRIN: 241013-A-UA182-7313
    Filename: DOD_110632484
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warriors at 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler, by Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Army Ten-Miler
    Wounded Warriors
    ATM2024

