Tone from the Top - One Day? Or Day One?

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, shares insights on the importance of taking the first step towards becoming the best version of ourselves. This is episode six of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)