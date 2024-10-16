Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tone from the Top - One Day? Or Day One?

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, shares insights on the importance of taking the first step towards becoming the best version of ourselves. This is episode six of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    leadership
    TFTT
    78th Troop Command
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard

