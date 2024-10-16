National Anthem at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The colors are presented by the Continental Color Guard from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and the national anthem is performed by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Friedlander, vocalist in The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," before the start of the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness.