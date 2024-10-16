The colors are presented by the Continental Color Guard from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and the national anthem is performed by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Friedlander, vocalist in The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," before the start of the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940727
|VIRIN:
|241013-A-UA182-7323
|Filename:
|DOD_110632223
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|LONG VALLEY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Anthem at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler, by Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.