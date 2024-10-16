Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Anthem at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Matthew Irish 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The colors are presented by the Continental Color Guard from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and the national anthem is performed by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Friedlander, vocalist in The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," before the start of the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940727
    VIRIN: 241013-A-UA182-7323
    Filename: DOD_110632223
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: LONG VALLEY, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Anthem at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler, by Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Anthem
    Pentagon
    Army Ten-Miler
    The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own"
    ATM2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download