Flyover at 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler

Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, fly over the start line at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
