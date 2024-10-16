Flyover at 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, fly over the start line at the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness.