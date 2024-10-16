Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUE ROOF INSTALLS

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Brigida Sanchez and Thomas Spencer

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is
    to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with blue-
    colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can
    be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners.

    To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply visit: www.blueroof.gov OR call 888-
    ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). The deadline to signup is Tuesday, November 5. Information is
    available in Spanish and English.

    The 25 eligible counties for Operation Blue Roof are Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Flagler,
    Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee,
    Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and
    Volusia Counties.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940709
    VIRIN: 241017-A-BM355-1947
    Filename: DOD_110632008
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUE ROOF INSTALLS, by Brigida Sanchez and Thomas Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Sarasota
    BlueRoof
    OperationBlueRoof
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

