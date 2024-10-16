BLUE ROOF INSTALLS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is

to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with blue-

colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can

be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners.



To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply visit: www.blueroof.gov OR call 888-

ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). The deadline to signup is Tuesday, November 5. Information is

available in Spanish and English.



The 25 eligible counties for Operation Blue Roof are Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Flagler,

Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee,

Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and

Volusia Counties.