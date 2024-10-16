BLUE ROOF INSTALLS

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is
to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with blue-
colored, fiber-reinforced sheeting to temporarily cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can
be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners.
To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply visit: www.blueroof.gov OR call 888-
ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). The deadline to signup is Tuesday, November 5. Information is
available in Spanish and English.
The 25 eligible counties for Operation Blue Roof are Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Flagler,
Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee,
Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and
Volusia Counties.
