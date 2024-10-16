Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Air Force Base Celebrates Progress on New Sandia Base Elementary School with Historic Signing Event

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Britianie Teston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    A piece of history was written, quite literally, at Sandia Base Elementary School on Kirtland Air Force Base Oct. 17, as students, teachers, and community members gathered for a special column signing event and walkthrough to commemorate the construction of their new school building. The event allowed students to sign the steel support columns of the new facility before they are permanently sealed within the structure, making their mark on a building that will serve future generations.

    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    elementary school
    community
    construction
    kirtland air force base
    column signing

