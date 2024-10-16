Kirtland Air Force Base Celebrates Progress on New Sandia Base Elementary School with Historic Signing Event

A piece of history was written, quite literally, at Sandia Base Elementary School on Kirtland Air Force Base Oct. 17, as students, teachers, and community members gathered for a special column signing event and walkthrough to commemorate the construction of their new school building. The event allowed students to sign the steel support columns of the new facility before they are permanently sealed within the structure, making their mark on a building that will serve future generations.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940706
|VIRIN:
|241017-O-CX280-6392
|Filename:
|DOD_110631942
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
