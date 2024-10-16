U-2 Student Pilot Reel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A reel created for social media showcasing a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot's last training flight. The video has no sound as provided music was selected from social media during upload. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940703
    VIRIN: 241017-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110631811
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    student pilot
    Social Media Reel
    U-2 Dragon Lady

