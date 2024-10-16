A reel created for social media showcasing a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot's last training flight. The video has no sound as provided music was selected from social media during upload. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940703
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110631811
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U-2 Student Pilot Reel, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
